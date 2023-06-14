The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Steelers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the NFL with 322.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers picked up four wins at home last year and five away.

Pittsburgh went 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped keep opposing offenses in check with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.

Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +5000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +8000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.