On Thursday, Austin Riley (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .265 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

In 70.6% of his games this year (48 of 68), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 25 games this season (36.8%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .313 AVG .215 .371 OBP .286 .500 SLG .385 15 XBH 10 5 HR 6 16 RBI 18 33/12 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings