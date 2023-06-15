Braves vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (42-26) against the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on June 15.
The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-7, 3.91 ERA).
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 36, or 62.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 10-4 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 355.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 11
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Trevor Williams
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|L 6-5
|Charlie Morton vs Mason Englert
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 10-7
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
