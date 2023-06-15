Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rockies on June 15, 2023
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Thursday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 44 RBI (92 total hits). He has swiped 29 bases.
- He's slashed .333/.405/.580 so far this year.
- Acuna has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|8
|0
Ozzie Albies Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Albies Stats
- Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 44 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .257/.312/.486 slash line so far this season.
- Albies has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Albies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 66 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .267/.350/.494 slash line on the year.
- McMahon hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits).
- He's slashed .247/.324/.393 so far this season.
- Profar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
