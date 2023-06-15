Corey Dickerson -- .207 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Astros.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .271 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Dickerson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 during his last outings.

In 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), Dickerson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this season (33.3%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .227 AVG .297 .250 OBP .350 .273 SLG .541 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 2 RBI 8 7/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings