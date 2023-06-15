The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Astros.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 62 hits.

In 65.1% of his 63 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 20.6% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.

In 25 games this season (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .269 AVG .265 .333 OBP .357 .311 SLG .345 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 23/10 K/BB 17/14 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings