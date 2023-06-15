Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- batting .282 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 72 hits, batting .283 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this season (50 of 65), with more than one hit 17 times (26.2%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.301
|AVG
|.267
|.346
|OBP
|.329
|.512
|SLG
|.412
|15
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|11
|27/8
|K/BB
|44/10
|5
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.27 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Javier (7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.13 ERA ranks 18th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
