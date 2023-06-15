Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .275.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.
- In 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).
- He has homered in five games this year (8.5%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 22 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.257
|AVG
|.293
|.289
|OBP
|.333
|.372
|SLG
|.405
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|17
|12/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Javier (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.13 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
