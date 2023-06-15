The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon will square off against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Nationals are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-225). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +180 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 23, or 38.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 5-10, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 65 chances this season.

The Nationals are 6-4-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-21 14-19 14-16 12-23 18-22 8-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.