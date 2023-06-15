The Houston Astros (39-29), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will square off with the Washington Nationals (26-40) on Thursday, June 15 at Minute Maid Park, with Cristian Javier getting the nod for the Astros and MacKenzie Gore toeing the rubber for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +160 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 4.04 ERA)

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 27, or 58.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 12-4 (75%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Alex Call 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

