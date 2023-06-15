The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Astros Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 18 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .283/.337/.461 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.312/.389 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Braves Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Jun. 9 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (7-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Javier has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.13), 12th in WHIP (1.058), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 9 5.0 7 4 4 2 3 vs. Angels Jun. 3 6.0 6 1 1 5 0 at Athletics May. 28 5.0 4 1 1 3 3 at Brewers May. 22 6.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has recorded 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .243/.339/.386 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 65 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .273/.349/.441 slash line on the season.

Tucker heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2

