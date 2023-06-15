On Thursday, Stone Garrett (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Astros.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .275 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Garrett has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (8.6%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has an RBI in seven of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (14 of 35), with two or more runs four times (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .204 AVG .345 .267 OBP .379 .278 SLG .527 2 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 9 16/3 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings