On Thursday, Travis d'Arnaud (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .271.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on five occasions (21.7%).

In 23 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games.

In seven games this year (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 .357 AVG .228 .471 OBP .254 .607 SLG .281 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 6 RBI 4 4/6 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings