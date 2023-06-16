On Friday, Alex Call (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .205 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 32 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Call has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (14 of 62), with more than one RBI five times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (30.6%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .222 AVG .188 .280 OBP .308 .296 SLG .268 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings