Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Alex Call (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .205 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Call has picked up a hit in 32 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (14 of 62), with more than one RBI five times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (30.6%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.222
|AVG
|.188
|.280
|OBP
|.308
|.296
|SLG
|.268
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (2-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 60th, 1.188 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
