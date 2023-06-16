The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .286 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Dickerson is batting .375 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 68.2% of his 22 games this season, Dickerson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Dickerson has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .227 AVG .317 .250 OBP .378 .273 SLG .537 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 2 RBI 9 7/1 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings