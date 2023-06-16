The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 74 hits, batting .286 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

In 77.3% of his games this season (51 of 66), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (13.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (53.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.6%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .301 AVG .272 .346 OBP .331 .512 SLG .419 15 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 12 27/8 K/BB 45/10 5 SB 1

