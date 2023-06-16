Friday's game features the Washington Nationals (27-40) and the Miami Marlins (38-31) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 16.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.11 ERA).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (39.3%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 14-22 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (281 total runs).

The Nationals have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.61) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule