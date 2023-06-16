Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins (38-31) will face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (27-40) at Nationals Park on Friday, June 16. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 4.86 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.11 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Nationals and Marlins game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 8-1 (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (39.3%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 14-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Alex Call 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

