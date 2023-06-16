Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the hill, June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .285 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 14th in slugging.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

In 44.6% of his games this season (25 of 56), he has scored, and in seven of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .324 AVG .239 .407 OBP .358 .574 SLG .489 15 XBH 11 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 29/12 K/BB 23/13 0 SB 0

