Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (44-26) and Colorado Rockies (29-43) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (4-1) for the Braves and Connor Seabold (1-2) for the Rockies.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 38 out of the 60 games, or 63.3%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -300 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 371.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule