C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .132 in his past 10 games, 130 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .218 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.5% of his games this year, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 21 games this year (34.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .236 AVG .200 .283 OBP .241 .387 SLG .355 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 20 22/4 K/BB 30/4 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings