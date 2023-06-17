Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Eddie Rosario (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .250 with 12 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Rosario has had a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.0%).
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 60), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (38.3%), including six multi-run games (10.0%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.250
|.277
|OBP
|.298
|.435
|SLG
|.511
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|14
|35/5
|K/BB
|20/6
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (94 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.
