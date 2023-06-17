Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with three doubles) against the Marlins.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (38 of 65), with more than one hit 17 times (26.2%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.2% of his games this season, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (40.0%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .254 AVG .250 .338 OBP .328 .452 SLG .442 18 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings