The field at the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California will feature Jordan Spieth. He and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $15,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,423-yard course from June 15-18.

Looking to bet on Spieth at the U.S. Open this week?

Jordan Spieth Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Spieth has finished under par seven times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Spieth has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Spieth has finished in the top five in two of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 18 -6 280 0 17 5 8 $7.9M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Spieth has one win in his past 11 starts at this event. His average finish has been 29th.

In his past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

Spieth last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 37th.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,423 yards, 164 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Spieth has played in the past year has been 113 yards shorter than the 7,423 yards The Los Angeles Country Club will be at for this event.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth finished in the 47th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was strong, putting him in the 92nd percentile of the field.

Spieth shot better than 61% of the competitors at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Spieth carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Spieth had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.3).

Spieth's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average (4.5).

At that last competition, Spieth had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Spieth ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.8.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Spieth finished without one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards Spieth Odds to Win: +2500

