The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler head into the second of a three-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 53 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 286 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 472 as a team.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.465 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday, June 6 in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Irvin has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has made seven appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Braves W 6-2 Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros L 6-1 Away Patrick Corbin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins - Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals - Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry

