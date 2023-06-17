The Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 33 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .288/.339/.477 on the season.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 62 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .252/.333/.447 slash line so far this season.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 16 3-for-5 1 0 0 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 11 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (2-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1 at Rockies May. 25 5.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 20 6.1 1 0 0 8 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 20 walks and 33 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .390/.441/.484 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 16 5-for-5 2 1 3 8 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 12 doubles, 20 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .258/.357/.558 so far this season.

Soler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at Mariners Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 11 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 0

