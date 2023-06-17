Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 0-for-3.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .267 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%) Adams has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.357
|AVG
|.118
|.419
|OBP
|.211
|.643
|SLG
|.294
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garrett (2-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.10, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
