Riley Adams is available when the Washington Nationals take on Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 0-for-3.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .267 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%) Adams has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .357 AVG .118 .419 OBP .211 .643 SLG .294 5 XBH 1 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings