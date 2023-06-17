Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +5000 as of July 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.
- Pittsburgh put up 322.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 13th, allowing 330.4 yards per contest.
- Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 away.
- As favorites, Pittsburgh went 4-2. As underdogs, the Steelers went 5-6.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 receptions for 229 yards.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
