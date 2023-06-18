Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .343 this season while batting .269 with 24 walks and 28 runs scored.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 66 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Smith has an RBI in 13 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 26 games this year (39.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.268
|AVG
|.271
|.329
|OBP
|.358
|.307
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|24/10
|K/BB
|18/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
