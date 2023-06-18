Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .256.
- In 39 of 66 games this year (59.1%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has driven in a run in 17 games this season (25.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.262
|AVG
|.250
|.342
|OBP
|.328
|.462
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (5-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.275), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
