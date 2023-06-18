On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .383, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 125th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 47 of 65 games this season (72.3%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (32.3%).

In 65 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 36.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 of 65 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .300 AVG .294 .331 OBP .346 .364 SLG .405 8 XBH 10 0 HR 2 17 RBI 18 32/7 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings