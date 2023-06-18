Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .383, fueled by 18 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 125th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 47 of 65 games this season (72.3%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (32.3%).
- In 65 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 36.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 65 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.300
|AVG
|.294
|.331
|OBP
|.346
|.364
|SLG
|.405
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|18
|32/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (5-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.275), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
