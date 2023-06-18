Matt Olson -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 100 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 46 walks while batting .229.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 135th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

In 62.0% of his games this year (44 of 71), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (25.4%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in 29 games this season (40.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (52.1%), including 12 games with multiple runs (16.9%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .231 AVG .227 .343 OBP .344 .524 SLG .461 18 XBH 13 12 HR 8 28 RBI 22 44/24 K/BB 50/22 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings