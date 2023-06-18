How to Watch the Nationals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Jesus Luzardo will start for the Miami Marlins on Sunday against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 53 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Washington has scored 288 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 481 as a team.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (4-7) for his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.
- Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|L 6-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Cristian Javier
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.