Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .542 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .254 with five doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Garrett has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 7.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has driven in a run in seven games this season (18.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this year (36.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .190 AVG .317 .262 OBP .349 .259 SLG .483 2 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 9 17/4 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings