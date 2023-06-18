Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After batting .310 with a double, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles is hitting .289 with four doubles, a triple and 10 walks.
- Robles has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (28.1%).
- In 32 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In seven games this season, Robles has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.302
|AVG
|.273
|.373
|OBP
|.385
|.340
|SLG
|.364
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/6
|K/BB
|10/4
|3
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.