After batting .310 with a double, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles is hitting .289 with four doubles, a triple and 10 walks.

Robles has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (28.1%).

In 32 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In seven games this season, Robles has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .302 AVG .273 .373 OBP .385 .340 SLG .364 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 7/6 K/BB 10/4 3 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings