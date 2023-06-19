C.J. Abrams -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on June 19 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .215.

In 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.5%).

He has homered in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has an RBI in 18 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 62 games (33.9%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .229 AVG .200 .276 OBP .241 .376 SLG .355 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 20 24/4 K/BB 30/4 4 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings