On Monday, Lane Thomas (.659 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 78 hits, batting .287 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Thomas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers in his last games.

Thomas has had a hit in 54 of 69 games this season (78.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.5%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 24 games this year (34.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .301 AVG .272 .342 OBP .331 .551 SLG .419 19 XBH 11 7 HR 4 23 RBI 12 29/8 K/BB 45/10 5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings