Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Lane Thomas (.659 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 78 hits, batting .287 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Thomas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers in his last games.
- Thomas has had a hit in 54 of 69 games this season (78.3%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.5%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 24 games this year (34.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.301
|AVG
|.272
|.342
|OBP
|.331
|.551
|SLG
|.419
|19
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|12
|29/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Cardinals give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.64), 65th in WHIP (1.588), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.