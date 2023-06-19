Monday's game features the Washington Nationals (27-43) and the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) matching up at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 19.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (3-5, 4.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.19 ERA).

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (37.5%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious 19 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (290 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

