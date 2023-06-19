The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals will meet on Monday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Jeimer Candelario among those expected to produce at the plate.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 54 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 183 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 290 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 488 as a team.

Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.467 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Josiah Gray (4-5) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Astros L 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/15/2023 Astros W 4-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Cristian Javier 6/16/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Trevor Williams Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Home Jake Irvin Braxton Garrett 6/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals - Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals - Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.