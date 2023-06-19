Paul Goldschmidt will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) on Monday, June 19, when they match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (27-43) at Nationals Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+120). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (3-5, 4.64 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.19 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 39 times and won 15, or 38.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 9-17 record (winning only 34.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 1-4 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (37.5%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 19-30 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+160) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+130)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

