Nolan Arenado leads the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) into a contest against the Washington Nationals (27-43) following his two-homer outing in an 8-7 victory over the Mets. It starts at 4:05 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (3-5) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (4-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (3-5, 4.64 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.19 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals are sending Gray (4-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.19, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Gray is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-5) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 4.64, a 1.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.588.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 14 starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.64 ERA ranks 59th, 1.588 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th.

