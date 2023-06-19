The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles is hitting .293 with four doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Robles has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.

He has not homered in his 33 games this year.

Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .309 AVG .273 .387 OBP .385 .345 SLG .364 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 7/7 K/BB 10/4 3 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings