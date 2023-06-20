On Tuesday, Dominic Smith (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .265 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (44 of 68), with more than one hit 21 times (30.9%).

He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Smith has had an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.9%).

In 26 games this season (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .259 AVG .271 .318 OBP .358 .296 SLG .347 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 24/10 K/BB 18/14 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings