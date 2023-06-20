The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with ) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .280 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 41 of 64 games this season (64.1%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (34.4%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 35.9% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 64 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .271 AVG .289 .297 OBP .328 .388 SLG .397 7 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 17 14/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings