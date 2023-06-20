How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday, at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 54 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 296 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.470 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Gore has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Cristian Javier
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Wacha
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
