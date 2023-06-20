The Washington Nationals (27-44) hope to stop their four-game losing run against the St. Louis Cardinals (30-43), at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-5, 3.74 ERA).

Nationals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 3.74 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore (3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.74 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.

Gore is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

Gore will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals will send Montgomery (3-7) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 14 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 35th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

