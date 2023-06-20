Travis d'Arnaud -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has five doubles, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .268.

d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with two or more RBI four times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .325 AVG .228 .426 OBP .254 .675 SLG .281 6 XBH 3 4 HR 0 10 RBI 4 5/7 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings