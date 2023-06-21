C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 59.4% of his 64 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with more than one RBI nine times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.7%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.243
|AVG
|.200
|.293
|OBP
|.241
|.391
|SLG
|.355
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|20
|24/5
|K/BB
|30/4
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
