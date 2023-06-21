The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks.

In 59.4% of his 64 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with more than one RBI nine times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.7%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .243 AVG .200 .293 OBP .241 .391 SLG .355 11 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 20 24/5 K/BB 30/4 5 SB 2

