On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .256 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.9% of those games.

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has an RBI in 17 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (41.2%), including five games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .261 AVG .250 .338 OBP .328 .449 SLG .442 19 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 2

