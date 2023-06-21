Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.231 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- In 72.1% of his games this year (49 of 68), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (32.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven home a run in 24 games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 26 games this year (38.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.296
|AVG
|.294
|.325
|OBP
|.346
|.368
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|18
|35/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.